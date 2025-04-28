Canada Votes 2025: Voters cast a ballot in Kelowna

Voters decide who will represent Kelowna in Monday night's federal election.

Conservative MP Tracy Gray is the incumbent first elected in 2019 and she's running against former MP and Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr who she unseated that same year. Also running is NDP candidate Trevor McAleese and Green candidate Catriona Wright.

As of Monday, 25,406 Kelowna voters had already cast their ballots in advance polls. An estimated 7.3 million Canadians — a record — cast their ballots across the country, according to Elections Canada.

Whether that high number at the polls is significant remains to be seen, but prediction polls indicate that it's a close riding.

It's a notion that the riding is a toss up is somewhat unique in the history of Kelowna. Elections Canada’s historical data shows that over the last 60-plus years there have been two political shifts away from conservative politics in the Central Okanagan.

The first time Kelowna had a Liberal MP was in 1968 when Kelowna, like the rest of the country, was swept up in "Trudeaumania" and voted in Bruce Howard. Howard was one of the 155 Liberals elected to the House of Commons that year and lost in the following election.

The next time Kelowna voted in a Liberal was when Fuhr was elected in the riding in 2015, as Justin Trudeau's version of "Trudeaumania" swept across the country.

Then Gray took the riding in the 2019 election.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.