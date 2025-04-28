Canada Votes 2025: Tight race in Kelowna

UPDATE 7:56 p.m.

More than 15,000 votes have been counted in the Kelowna riding and the race is still tight.

With 19 polling stations reporting, Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr is ahead with 50.4 per cent of the vote, while Tracy Gray has roughly 46 per cent of the vote.

With local results strong for the Liberals and a Liberal minority government predicted, the mood at the Fuhr headquarters is notably optimistic.

A Castanet reporter at the Fuhr rallying point said the mood is upbeat as the numbers roll in. Up-to-the-minute local results can be found here.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

Results from polling stations are starting to be posted and, as predicted, Kelowna's Liberal and Conservative candidates are neck and neck.

With just nine of 203 polling stations accounted for, Liberal Stephen Fuhr is in the lead with 49.3 per cent of the vote, versus Tracy Gray who has 46.9 per cent.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Polls have closed in the 2025 federal election and results are expected to roll in soon.

Supporters are starting to gather at candidate rallying spots, though it will be some time until the results are clear.

The race is between Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr and incumbent Conservative Tracy Gray and they won't be available to speak to until the votes are tallied.

According to pollsters, the race will be close.

Photo: Cindy White Kelowna Liberal supporters are gathering at a Kelowna pub.

ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.

After five weeks of campaigning, Kelowna voters head to the polls Monday to decide who will represent them in Ottawa in what's shaping up to be a tight race.

Conservative MP Tracy Gray is the incumbent first elected in 2019 and she's running against former MP and Liberal candidate Stephen Fuhr who she unseated that same year. Also running is NDP candidate Trevor McAleese and Green candidate Catriona Wright.

As of Monday, 25,406 Kelowna voters had already cast their ballots in advance polls. An estimated 7.3 million Canadians — a record — cast their ballots across the country, according to Elections Canada.

Whether that high number at the advance polls is significant remains to be seen, but what is usually a Conservative stronghold has seen some softening support with some prediction pollsters saying the riding is a toss up.

It's a notion that is at odds with history. Elections Canada’s data shows that over the last 60-plus years there have been two political shifts away from conservative politics in the Central Okanagan.

The first time Kelowna had a Liberal MP was in 1968 when Kelowna, like the rest of the country, was swept up in "Trudeaumania" and voted in Bruce Howard. Howard was one of the 155 Liberals elected to the House of Commons that year and lost in the following election.

The next time Kelowna voted in a Liberal was when Fuhr was elected in the riding in 2015, as Justin Trudeau's version of "Trudeaumania" swept across the country.

Then Gray took the riding in the 2019 election.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.