More than 9,200 homes are without power in the Okanagan

Photo: BC Hydro The outage along Westside Road and parts of Lake Country impacts 3,422 homes.

Thousands of homes are without power Monday afternoon in Lake Country, along Westside Road, west of Vernon and south of Salmon Arm.

While it's not clear if the all the outages are connected to the same event, more than 9,200 homes between Kelowna and Salmon Arm are without power.

The cause of the three separate large outages are currently listed as “under investigation” on the BC Hydro outage map.

The furthest south outage covers Westside Road from Wilson Landing north to Killiney Beach, in addition to parts of Lake Country, to Highway 97. This outage impacts 3,422 homes.

A little to the north, another outage is impacting 3,263 homes at the north end of Westside Road in the Okanagan Indian Band area.

And further north still, 2,556 homes are impacted by an outage in the Silver Creek area, between Highway 97 and Salmon Arm.

It's not clear at this time if these outages will impact polling stations in the area.