Artists sought for Kelowna country music installations

Photo: CCMA Canadian Country Music Awards coming to Kelowna in September.

The City of Kelowna and the Canadian Country Music Awards are calling on local artists to help make this fall's award show an unforgettable experience.

This September, the Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to Kelowna, and as part of the celebration, local artists are invited to pitch immersive art installations that will be displayed during Country Music Week, September 10-13.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Kelowna to spotlight the creative energy of local artists during Country Music Week,” says Keith Buggy, marketing manager with CCMA.

“These installations will blend the spirit of country music with Kelowna’s vibrant character — crafting immersive, photo-worthy experiences that bring fans, artists, and the community together.”

The Canadian Country Music Awards and the City of Kelowna are hoping submissions will celebrate Kelowna and the spirit of country music, as well as encourage public interaction and engagement.

Projects can be any medium and will be featured in indoor and outdoor spaces throughout Kelowna's Cultural District and event venues this September. Selected artists will receive $2,000 to bring their art installation projects to life.

The CCMA Art grant applications are now open and will be accepted until Tuesday, May 20.