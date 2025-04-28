UBC Okanagan announces Bachelor of Commerce degree for 2026

Photo: UBCO UBC Okanagan will offer a four-year Bachelor of Commerce degree, with applications for the program opening in September.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan is offering a new Bachelor of Commerce program featuring an industry-aligned curriculum and specialized concentrations starting in the fall of 2026.

The new BCom program responds to emerging industry demands for specialized business graduates and aligns with the existing commerce program structure at the UBC Sauder School of Business in Vancouver. The new program will build on the strengths of the Bachelor of Management, this new program will allow students to focus on business fundamentals in their first two years before specializing in one of eight possible concentrations.

“In today’s rapidly changing business environment, this strategic shift represents far more than just a name change,” says Dean of the Faculty of Management, Dr. Gady Jacoby. “We are sending a clear message that the Faculty of Management means business.”

The four-year program will welcome its first cohort in September 2026, bringing a refreshed approach that builds upon years of experience delivering business education in the Okanagan.

“We are directly addressing what our students, alumni and industry partners have been telling us,” Dr. Jacoby says.

“The Bachelor of Commerce preserves the core strengths of our management program while offering refined content and specialized concentration options—exactly what today’s business students need in a dynamic global economy.”

The UBC Okanagan BCom will prepare graduates to succeed in business by offering:

Specialized concentration options—accounting, finance, general business management, marketing and organizational behaviour as well as human resources.

Additional concentration options that will be added as the program grows.

Multiple entry points for college transfer students.

Optional co-op education opportunities for hands-on business experience.

Indigenous-focused coursework embedded in the core curriculum.

Current Bachelor of Management students will have flexible options to either complete their existing degree or transition to the new BCom program.

“We are absolutely committed to a forward-thinking approach that places UBC Okanagan at the centre of cultivating business leaders who can navigate complex global landscapes with confidence and integrity,” says Dr. Jacoby.