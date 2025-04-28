Smile Cookie campaign kicks off in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Photo: Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week kicks off in the Central Okanagan on April 28, 2025.

The YMCA Healthy Snack program will be the recipient of proceeds raised during this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign in the Central Okanagan.

The campaign kicks off Monday and continues through May 4 at all Tim Hortons stores in Kelowna and West Kelowna. 100 per cent of Smile Cookie sales will benefit local children.

“With the rising cost of food, more and more families are struggling to afford nutritious food. Sadly, an increasing number of children are coming to us hungry,” states Tammie Watson, VP of philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. “Funds raised through the Smile Cookie Campaign help us ensure all children in our care receive daily healthy snacks to help nourish their minds and bodies, allowing them to shine and reach their full potential.”

There’s a new element to Smile Cookie Week this year. The YMCA has introduced a scavenger hunt. Each store in West Kelowna and Kelowna will have a secret phrase on a poster in the store. Collect all three phrases and email [email protected] to be entered to win one of two exciting YMCA and Tim Hortons surprise gift bags.

Local Tim Hortons restaurants have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign since 2013. Last year the campaign raised $81,438, which went towards providing over 400,000 healthy snacks to YMCA childcare participants

To pre-order your Tim Hortons Smile Cookies in support of the Y, click here.