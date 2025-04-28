Polls open until 7 p.m. in the Central Okanagan for Canada's 45th general election

Colin Dacre

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

Despite the rain, a steady stream of people passed through the doors of the Parkinson Recreation Centre to cast their ballots in the Kelowna riding on Monday afternoon.

There appeared to be no line to get in and people were in and out in a matter of minutes.

Other voters also reported light traffic at polling stations at Dr. Knox Middle School and the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Gerstmar Road.

The activity could pick up as the evening hours approach and people get home from work.

Voter turnout was strong during the advance polls on the Easter long weekend when 25,406 people marked their X early in the Kelowna riding.

ORIGINAL 4:00 a.m.

Today is election day in Canada.

Affordability and the economic threat of the tariff war with the U.S. have dominated the 45th general election across the country and it was no different in the two Kelowna area ridings.

Polling stations in the Central Okanagan are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To find your polling station, check your voter card or go to the Elections Canada website and enter your postal code.

To vote, you can show a driver’s licence or any other government-issued photo identification. There are other options, as well.

Turnout was strong in the advance polls. Elections Canada said 7.3 million Canadians cast ballots over the Easter long weekend, including 29,483 in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding and 25,406 in the Kelowna riding.

We’ll have to wait for the official numbers from Elections Canada to know if that trend of strong voter participation will continue on election day.

In 2021, voter turnout was just over 62 per cent nationwide.

Here is the list of those running in the two Central Okanagan ridings. Click the link to watch Castanet's Q&A with each candidate.

Kelowna

Stephen Fuhr-Liberal Party

Tracy Gray-Conservative Party (incumbent)

Trevor McAleese-NDP

Catriona Wright-Green Party

Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna

Dan Albas-Conservative Party (incumbent)

Harpreet Badohal-NDP

Louise Lecouffe-Green Party

Debbie Robinson-People’s Party of Canada

Juliette Sicotte-Liberal Party

Gary Suddard-Canadian Future Party

Find more information about candidates in the other Thompson-Okanagan regional ridings here.

Castanet will be providing live election night coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. We will also be updating the results locally and across the country.