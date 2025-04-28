Chance of showers gives way to sunny, hot weather this week in the Okanagan 

Some rain is possible at the start and the end of this week, but otherwise it should be sunny and hot.

There’s a 30 to 40 per cent chance of showers on election day Monday in the Okanagan. You might have to hold onto your hat if you’re out at the polls because it will be breezy.

“We’re looking at some gusty southwesterly winds in the afternoon – 30 gusting to 50 km/h – with a high of 18,” said Louis Kohanyi, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Tuesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with highs near 20 C. The temperatures should be 5-10 degrees above normal by mid-week.

“Wednesday, there’s going to be a ridge of high-pressure building,” said Kohanyi.

“It’s going to be sunny on Wednesday with a high of 22 C. Clear on Wednesday night with a low of 7 C and then on Thursday it’s going to be nice and sunny with a high of 26. So it gets warmer.”

On Friday and Saturday, a chance of showers returns to the forecast for the Okanagan. The high on Friday is 22 C. Cooler temperatures will move in Saturday, with a high of 16 C.

Overnight lows will range from 6 C to 10 C all week, so gardeners shouldn’t worry about bringing in or covering up any early plantings.

Remember, to send your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.