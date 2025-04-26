COSAR takes part in rope rescue training at Myra Canyon Adventure Park

Photo: COSAR COSAR members training at Myra Adventure Park

More than 100 rope rescue technicians from across British Columbia are in Kelowna this weekend for the Central Okanagan Rescue Exercise (CORE), a large-scale training event focused on high-angle rope rescue techniques.

The three-day event is taking place at Myra Adventure Park and along the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail, offering a rugged and challenging environment for specialized training.

Participants, representing search and rescue (SAR) teams from throughout the province, are honing their technical skills in scenarios that simulate real-life emergency situations.

The training includes high-angle rope rescue, a critical technique used in steep or difficult terrain, often during mountain or canyon rescues.

The event is hosted by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the oldest SAR organization in B.C., with roots dating back to 1954.