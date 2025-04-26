47th MapleFest returns to downtown Kelowna

Madison Reeve

Downtown Kelowna was bursting with sunshine, music, and the smell of sweet maple syrup on Saturday as the 47th annual MapleFest took over Stuart Park.

Presented by the Centre Culturel Francophone de l'Okanagan, the popular spring festival drew large crowds of families and festival-goers eager to enjoy French-Canadian culture, live entertainment, and plenty of sticky treats.

“We have maple products, we have maple candies, cotton candy, maple taffy, we have pudding and we have many French-speaking vendors so we are very excited,” said Hélène Girardot, executive director of the Centre Culturel Francophone de l’Okanagan.

Girardot said she was thrilled with the turnout and the community spirit on display.

“I think it's nice just to have and see the culture from the East here in the West, and a good way to have people all together is through food and music,” she said. “We are really happy to see everybody here.”

The fun isn’t over yet — the celebration continues Sunday with the Sugar Shack brunch at the Laurel Packinghouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where guests can enjoy a hearty, maple-inspired meal with a side of live folk music.

For more information on the Centre culturel francophone de l'Okanagan, click here.