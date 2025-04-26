Sunny skies welcome the return of the Kelowna Boat Show to waterfront this weekend

Photo: Madison Reeve Crowds explore the docks at the Kelowna Boat Show on a sunny Saturday afternoon in downtown Kelowna.

Under clear blue skies and sunshine, downtown Kelowna buzzed with excitement Saturday as the Kelowna Boat Show made its much-anticipated return to the city’s waterfront.

Hosted by the Kelowna Yacht Club, the two-day event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, drawing crowds of boating enthusiasts eager to kick off the season in style.

More than 120 boats are on display along the club’s lakeside docks, showcasing the latest in marine technology, watercraft, and accessories.

From luxury cruisers to paddleboards, the show caters to all types of water lovers—whether you sail, fish, powerboat, or paddle.

Visitors can explore boats up close, compare models, and chat with experts.

Interactive exhibits and family-friendly activities are also on offer, including a kid’s zone and boating safety demonstrations.

Admission is by donation, with all proceeds supporting the Kelowna Yacht Club’s Youth Sailing & Watersport Education department. The program helps young people in the community learn to navigate the water safely and confidently.