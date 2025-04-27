Five Westside Road communities recognized for FireSmart efforts

Photo: Blanche Beda Representatives from Wilson's Landing, Shelter Cove, Westside Place, Traders Cove and Pine Point pose with their FireSmart signage Saturday.

Five communities in the Westside Road area received their FireSmart certification this week, recognizing efforts made to protect their neighbourhoods from wildfires.

The FireSmart Canada Neighbourhood Recognition Program recognizes wildland-urban interface communities that have taken steps to reduce wildfire risk. Strategies include managing flammable vegetation and planning for emergencies.

Saturday, the communities of Traders Cove, Pine Point, Wilson's Landing, Westside Place and Shelter Cove were recognized for achieving FireSmart status, with a sign presentation at the Wilson's Landing Fire Hall.

Wilson's Landing resident Blanche Beda credits the FireSmart work she did on her home prior to the 2023 McDougall Creek fire as the reason her home is still standing.

“In my opinion it was spared because we had FireSmarted it, because we had ember burns and everything all around the house and our house was spared but our neighbours' weren't,” Beda said. “So this is very personal to me that people do this.”

She said those in the region have been taking FireSmart strategies very seriously since then.

“People are much, much more aware, which is fantastic because we live in an interface area,” she said.

The communities are holding a FireSmart cleanup next weekend, with yard-waste bins being located at Jenny Creek, Wilson's Landing, Westside Place and at the Traders Cove Transfer Station.