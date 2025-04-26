Kelowna rental property brokerage ordered to cease operations, funds frozen

Photo: BCFSA The BC Financial Services Authority has ordered a Kelowna rental property brokerage to cease its operations.

This past February, the BC Financial Services Authority suspended the licence of Menethil Properties Ltd.'s managing broker Tao (Terry) Gao, after the Crown agency found Gao had "abandoned his duties” at the company, leaving the country and delegating his managing broker responsibilities to Menethil’s director Yu (David) Song.

Song had previously been licensed as Menethil’s managing broker, but his licence was cancelled in September 2023 when the BCFSA found Song committed professional misconduct by failing to file financial statements, properly maintain financial records, and ignoring BCFSA’s requests for information.

The Real Estate Services Act requires all real estate brokerages to have a licensed managing broker in place to supervise the brokerage.

Back in February, Song told Castanet he planned to have a new licensed broker “sometime in the next two weeks.” But it appears that didn't happen, as the BC Financial Services Authority says Menethil “was continuing to provide real estate services despite not being authorized.”

Menethil provides rental property management services for about 100 properties in Kelowna, as well as “trading services.” The BCFSA says there will be no immediate impacts to tenants who are living in Menethil-managed residences, as tenants are protected by the Residential Tenancy Act.

“We acknowledge the impact this may have on landlords and tenants who continued to receive property management services from Menethil despite being unauthorized to provide real estate services,” BCFSA’s senior vice president Jon Vandall said in a press release.

“Freezing Menethil’s trust accounts is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the funds held in trust on behalf of their clients, and to protect the interests of consumers.”

In a “consumer alert,” the BCFSA advised landlords who've been using Menethil's services to find a new licensed rental property manager or to take on the property management services themselves.

“The accounts that collect and disperse rental payments have been frozen; tenants will still be able to pay rent to Menethil but no payments from Menethil can be made to landlords until BCFSA varies the freeze order,” the BCFSA says.

“Money in the frozen accounts will remain in the accounts for the appropriate beneficiaries.”

The BCFSA notes that tenants cannot be evicted for non-payment of rent if it was paid to Menethil.