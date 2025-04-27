Two Okanagan homes lead grand prize packages in Hometown Heroes Lottery

Photo: Contributed The 3,378 square-foot home at 1062 Emslie St. in Kelowna is one of nine grand prizes.

A pair of Okanagan homes are grand prize options in the 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery that launched earlier this week.

The first is a 3,378 square-foot home at 1062 Emslie St. in Kelowna, featuring three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. The prize package also includes more than $60,000 in furnishings, an in-ground pool, a 2025 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport, a fitness membership for two, an $800 fitness gift card, a 2025 BMW and $340,000 in cash.

The second Okanagan grand prize option is in Lake Country. It is a 2,897 square-foot home at 9201 Okanagan Centre Rd. West with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a two-car, tandem-style garage. If the winner chooses this package, they would also receive $40,000 in furnishings, $25,000 in travel gift cards, a 2025 ATX 22 Type-S boat, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lighting Crew Cab, a one-year fitness membership for two, an $800 fitness gift card and $750,000 in cash.

The 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the Burn Fund. Tickets are on sale until midnight on July 10 or until tickets sell out.

Other grand prize options includes homes in South Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Vancouver, Sooke and Courtenay. The winner could also choose $2.2 million in tax-free cash.

More information and tickets for the lottery can be found on its website here.