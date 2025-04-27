Thompson-Okanagan professionals win five of seven BCHA Awards of Excellence

Photo: BCHA/LinkedIn (L to R): Eddie Salehi, Mitch Shafer and Lisa Jaager all won BCHA Awards of Excellence.

The Thompson-Okanagan region dominated the BC Hotel Association’s Awards of Excellence on Wednesday night in Vancouver.

Seven awards were handed out during the gala at The Westin Bayshore, and five of the winners hailed from the Interior.

Eddie Salehi and Mitch Shafer from Delta Hotels by Marriott in Kamloops were both victorious, while The Cove Lakeside Resort in West Kelowna, Summerland’s Lisa Jaager and Kelowna’s Sandman Hotel Group each took home one trophy.

There were nine nominations from the Thompson-Okanagan region overall.

Salehi won the Leader of the Future honour, Shafer took top spot in the Culinary Excellence category, and Jaager was bestowed the Community Contribution Award. Sandman Hotel Group was named Sustainability Champion, while The Cove Lakeside Resort cleaned up in the Housekeeping Excellence category.

“This recognition is a reflection of the pride, professionalism, and care our housekeeping team brings to their work each day,” The Cove Lakeside Resort general manager Brent Lavery said in a press release. “Their attention to detail and commitment to excellence ensure that every guest enjoys a safe, comfortable and memorable stay. We are incredibly proud of this well-deserved honour.”