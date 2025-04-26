Kelowna Rotary Centre to host comedian Erica Sigurdson

Photo: Contributed Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts is hosting a comedy night on May 2.

Comedian Erica Sigurdson will perform at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts on May 2.

Sigurdson is a two-time Leo Award winner for comedy writing and a regular on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, with over fifty appearances to her name.

Opening the evening is Kelowna’s own Kate Belton, a rising star in Canadian comedy who brings a unique blend of sweetness, silliness, and spice to the stage.

“Great comedians challenge norms, make us question our assumptions, and help us to see the world in a new and absurd light. Given the state of the world, we need incisive, hilarious comedians more than ever,” said Andrew Stauffer, theatre programming director.

“Erica Sigurdson is such a comedian.”

Before the show, audiences are invited to a free pre-show open mic at 6 p.m. in the RCA Atrium, hosted by Kate Belton and showcasing fresh comedic voices from her Comedy Confidence workshop that has taken place at the RCA.

Tickets and more info here.