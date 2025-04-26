261363
Kelowna News  

Kelowna Rotary Centre to host comedian Erica Sigurdson

Comedy night at RCA

Comedian Erica Sigurdson will perform at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts on May 2.

Sigurdson is a two-time Leo Award winner for comedy writing and a regular on CBC Radio’s The Debaters, with over fifty appearances to her name.

Opening the evening is Kelowna’s own Kate Belton, a rising star in Canadian comedy who brings a unique blend of sweetness, silliness, and spice to the stage.

“Great comedians challenge norms, make us question our assumptions, and help us to see the world in a new and absurd light. Given the state of the world, we need incisive, hilarious comedians more than ever,” said Andrew Stauffer, theatre programming director.

“Erica Sigurdson is such a comedian.”

Before the show, audiences are invited to a free pre-show open mic at 6 p.m. in the RCA Atrium, hosted by Kate Belton and showcasing fresh comedic voices from her Comedy Confidence workshop that has taken place at the RCA.

Tickets and more info here.

