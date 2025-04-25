Crash on Highway 97 near UBCO slows traffic heading out of Kelowna

Photo: Google Maps Crash slows traffic heading out of Kelowna.

Northbound traffic has been slowed as a result of a crash on Highway 97.

A witness tells Castanet News a vehicle crashed after it appeared the driver failed to negotiate the curve near John Hindle Drive just before UBC Okanagan.

It appears to be the only vehicle involved.

Emergency vehicles are on the scene, however, the condition of those inside the vehicle is not known at the present time.

The left lane remains open, but traffic is moving slow through the accident scene and backing up.