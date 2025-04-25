Pile burning planned for West Kelowna's Rose Valley park

Photo: RDCO Hauling of wildfire salvage harvested trees

Controlled pile burning will be taking place in Rose Valley Regional Park this weekend.

The burning will take place April 25 to 30, weather permitting. The park remains closed for the work related to wildfire recovery.

“Pile burning is a critical next step in our wildfire recovery efforts,” says Wayne Darlington, Manager of Parks Capital Planning and Asset Management.

“Removing woody debris helps reduce fire risk and supports the natural regeneration of the park's ecosystem. With the support of West Kelowna Fire Rescue, we’re ensuring this work is done with care, safely and responsibly.”

Smoke and flames may be visible from nearby neighbourhoods, across Okanagan Lake, and within the park during the operation. Local emergency services are aware of the planned burn.