Supercar goes for a ride on Okanagan Lake ahead of the Kelowna Boat Show

Anyone driving over the William R. Bennett Bridge Friday morning may have been surprised to see a supercar going for a tour on Okanagan Lake, including a trip under the bridge.

The McLaren 675LT supercar starts at $350,000 and rises depending on options. This one got a special tour of Okanagan Lake courtesy Matt August of August Luxury Motorcars.

The car is being set up as a display for the Kelowna Boat Show, which starts Saturday. The McLaren is being set up on the water and is part of a display for August Customs, which offers marine audio, car audio, vinyl wraps, and paint protection services.

"Being a boat show it'll primarily be the boats that we've done on display, audio system/lighting/electronics upgrades to and showcasing those types of services we offer," said Patrick Morgenthaler, August Luxury Motors representative.

"The car is just an extra part of our booth that we thought would be a really cool addition to the show."

The crew used Shoreline Piledriving to help position the car, but Morgenthaler says once they got the vehicle on the barge, they decided it was too nice a day not to go for a ride on the water.

"This morning we did the load onto the barge and since it was such nice weather out we thought it would be fun to go for a little cruise out to the bridge and back. Quite likely the first time a supercar has crossed underneath the bridge," Morgenthaler says.

"We definitely got no shortage of curious looks while out there."

The boat show goes Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., entry is by donation.