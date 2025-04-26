Helen’s Acres launches growing season with community celebration

Madison Reeve

Helen’s Acres Community Farm is inviting the public to join in a city-wide celebration as it launches what’s expected to be a record-breaking growing season.

The Helen’s Acres Season Opener takes place on Saturday, April 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2424 Mayer Road.

Hosted by the Trinity Legacy Foundation, the event brings together local families, volunteers, and community organizations dedicated to tackling food insecurity in the Central Okanagan.

The celebration marks the official start of the farm’s 2025 growing season.

“We are a 24-acre farm right here in the heart of Kelowna, just off of Benvoulin, and we grow all of our produce to be given away to our local food bank agencies. We don't sell anything—we just put in the hard work each season to make sure that families get fed,” said farm ambassador Daniel Connolly.

Last year, the farm distributed 96,000 pounds of food to those in need, and this year’s goal is to increase that number to 120,000 pounds.

“The reality is, most of our food bank agencies that we give food to—if they are not receiving fresh produce from us or even local backyard farmers—they have to solicit funds elsewhere to buy food, either from places like Costco or they receive leftovers from grocery stores that can’t sell that product.''

''For us, when we grow and harvest for our agencies, it’s nice and fresh, and the clients love being able to receive it,” Connolly added.

During the event, guests will have the chance to learn more about the farm, connect with local organizations, and sponsor individual plots to support ongoing food production.

