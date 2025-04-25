New Kelowna park will officially open May 3

Photo: City of Kelowna DeHart Park will officially open May 3.

The City of Kelowna is set to celebrate the opening of its latest park.

The official opening of DeHart Park in the Lower Mission is set for Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at the park located at 687 DeHart Road.

In a news release, the city says family-friendly activities will be set up for the celebration.

Sports equipment will also be available for activities such as basketball, ping pong and foosball in the basketball and games area.

“The park preserved and enhanced natural open spaces such as existing trees while adding a pollinator and dryland meadow,” the city said in the news release.

“Amenity spaces within the park include pickleball courts, a basketball court, multi-use field, outdoor fitness equipment, a playground and children’s water play area, fenced off space for dogs, a games area, skate feature, pump track, walking loop, picnic tables, seating areas and relocation of the community gardens.”

Construction of public washrooms is scheduled for the summer and fall. The pump track still requires fencing, irrigation and landscaping before it can open to the public.

Construction of the approximately $8.6 million park began in April of last year.