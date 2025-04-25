New MRI machine comes online at Kelowna General Hospital

Wait times for MRI exams are coming down with the completion of an expanded medical imaging department at Kelowna General Hospital.

Phase one of the department’s expansion is complete with the addition of a new single-storey building to accommodate a new 3T MRI scanner and 1.5T MRI replacement scanner.

Interior Health says the artificial intelligence embedded in these scanners makes them quicker, while providing exceptional image quality.

Phase two of the project, which is set to begin in May, includes renovation of the existing department, removal of the existing 1.5T MRI machine and upgrades to the patient/visitor waiting room. Completion is estimated in early 2026.

“Interior Health is delivering on its commitment to significantly improve access to MRI exams for people in our region,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health. “The new MRI machines at Kelowna General Hospital will be able to perform up to 15,000 MRI exams annually, operating 17 hours a day, seven days a week.”

MRI machines are used to diagnose medical conditions such as abnormalities of the brain, as well as tumours, cysts and soft-tissue injuries in other parts of the body.

The estimated project cost is $37.8 million with the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District contributing $13.4 million and the KGH Foundation contributing $4.3 million.