Ministry of Education deny new major projects within the Central Okanagan School District

Photo: Contributed No new major capital projects approved for local school district

The SD23 board of education has adopted its 2025-2026 capital plan.

The budget was given final reading Wednesday, allowing the district to access funding outlined by the Ministry of Infrastructure.

However, the plan does not include any new major capital projects.

“A variety of emergent issues including a significant number of school fires and a challenging fiscal environment have resulted in a limited ability to advance major capital projects,” the ministry wrote in response to the district’s five-year capital plan.

“As a result, there are no new major capital projects in your school district that were supported to move forward at this time.”

The lone holdover project is a new Burtch Road Middle school planned for property adjacent to the new Parkinson Rec Centre site.

The final business case for the new school is with the ministry for a decision on funding.

While no new major projects were advanced, five new minor projects were given approval.

These include $1.8 million for roofing upgrades at Constable Neil Bruce and KLO middle schools, $500,000 for energy upgrades at George Elliot Secondary, HS Grenda Middle and Peter Greer Elementary, $200,00 for kitchen upgrades at KLO Middle, $200,000 for accessible playground equipment at Belgo Elementary and building envelope upgrades for Casorso Elementary.

Each of these projects can now proceed to design, tender and construction.

They are to be completed by March 31, 2026.