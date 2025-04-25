Ticket sales for the 50th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards close Sunday

Photo: Contributed
Tickets for the 50th Civic and Community Awards are still available.
Time is running out to purchase tickets for the upcoming Civic and Community Awards gala.
The cutoff for ticket sales is this Sunday, April 27.
Tickets for the event are $28.75 which includes all taxes and service fees.
The 50th annual gala will take place at the Delta Grand banquet room Thursday, May 8 beginning at 5 p.m.
Tickets include the awards ceremony and a sit down dinner.
The civic awards celebrate outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses, and non-profit organizations.
Award categories include:
- Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year
- Young Citizen of the Year
- Champion for the Environment
- Corporate Community of the Year
- Honour in the Arts
- Teen Honour in the Arts
- Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year
- Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year
- Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Male & Female Athlete of the Year
The accomplishments of previous winners over the past 50 years will also be highlighted.
Click here for tickets.