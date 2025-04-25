Ticket sales for the 50th Kelowna Civic and Community Awards close Sunday

Photo: Contributed Tickets for the 50th Civic and Community Awards are still available.

Time is running out to purchase tickets for the upcoming Civic and Community Awards gala.

The cutoff for ticket sales is this Sunday, April 27.

Tickets for the event are $28.75 which includes all taxes and service fees.

The 50th annual gala will take place at the Delta Grand banquet room Thursday, May 8 beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets include the awards ceremony and a sit down dinner.

The civic awards celebrate outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

Award categories include:

Sarah Donalda Treadgold & Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Champion for the Environment

Corporate Community of the Year

Honour in the Arts

Teen Honour in the Arts

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Volunteer Coach or Sport Administrator of the Year

Bryan Couling Memorial Award - Athletic Team of the Year

Central Okanagan Foundation’s Volunteer Organization of the Year

Male & Female Athlete of the Year

The accomplishments of previous winners over the past 50 years will also be highlighted.

Click here for tickets.