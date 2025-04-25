Kelowna RCMP arrest 16 in a special project conducted in the downtown core

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP make multiple arrests and seized money and drugs.

Kelowna RCMP arrested 16 individuals on drug-related charges after a two-day special project on April 22 and 23, targeting drug trafficking in Kelowna's downtown core.

“I’m very pleased with the success of this enforcement operation,” says RCMP Sgt. Scott Powrie.

One person was arrested on a B.C. wide warrant and officers seized items including drugs, pills, illegal cigarettes, cash, and a vehicle. Tallies of some of the seizures include:

16 individuals arrested on drug related offences,

An arrest of an individual with a BC wide warrant,

One vehicle impounded,

Approximately 175 grams of illicit drugs,

Seven cartons of illicit cigarettes,

25 pills,

Approximately $2500 Canadian currency.

“We continue to hear the concerns of downtown residents and businesses, and we remain committed in taking meaningful action to address those issues.

"Just as we saw in Rutland the week prior, our efforts not only resulted in tangible outcomes but also helped us gather information that will support future enforcement actions, Sgt. Powrie says. ”