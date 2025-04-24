Large number of Southern Interior voters take advantage of advance polls

Photo: The Canadian Press More than 190,000 votes were cast at advance polls throughout the Southern Interior.

Despite falling on the Easter long weekend, it seems many voters in the Southern Interior took advantage of the chance to cast their ballot ahead of next Monday’s federal election.

According to preliminary figures released Thursday by Elections Canada, more than 190,000 ballots were cast during four days of advance polls by residents living within the seven Southern Interior ridings.

That works out to 17.2 per cent of the 1.1 million votes cast in the province over the long weekend.

While riding boundaries have been redrawn since the last election in 2021 to reflect population growth, voters in the southern reaches of the interior continue to show up in large numbers.

Voters in the Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding cast 29,743 ballots during advance polls while 29,483 votes were cast in the newly named Okanagan Lake West-South Kelowna riding.

The remainder of the ridings went like this:

Kamloops-Shuswap-Central Rockies - 28,292

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee - 27,359

Kelowna - 25,406

Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola - 25,209

Columbia-Kootenay-South Rockies - 24,630

Overall, a record 7.2 million votes were cast at advance polls, up from 5.8 million four years ago.

Along with the advance numbers, a further 25,483 votes have been cast through special voting kits for either mail-in ballots or for those who voted in person at an Elections Canada office.

General voting day is Monday, April 28. Polling booths will open on election day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Castanet News will begin live coverage of the 45th federal election at 6:30 p.m. Monday.