Kelowna's Okanagan Forest Task Force removes 2,700 pounds of garbage, deactivates camp area on Postill Lake Road

Photo: OFTF Composite photo of garbage removal and earthwork on Postill Lake Rd.

The Okanagan Forest Task Force had to do some earthmoving on Postill Lake Road this week.

OFTF founder Kane Blake tells Castanet the land owner doesn't want people living on his property.

Blake and other volunteers used heavy equipment to remove garbage from the area and then he broke up the road so vehicles can no longer access the area.



"It was just a mini excavator, and we used it to clean out the ditches that were already there and keep people out," Blake said.

They removed almost 3,000 pounds of debris and garbage from the area this week.

"Honestly, doesn't matter what anybody does, they're gonna get in where they want to get in," Blake said.

But he says he's doing his best to deter garbage dumping and illegal backcountry camping and living.

"It had already been deactivated many, many years ago and a few times over the years," Blake said. "But people just always try to go in there."

Blake says there is still snow in the ditches at higher elevations but the forest itself is drying out quickly.

"It's already very dry up there. I mean, we were seeing a lot of abandoned campfires already happening with wide-open flames. When you walk through the bush. You can hear everything cracking under your feet," says Blake.

OFTF's third annual fundraiser on April 19, raised $20,000 thanks to donations from the community.