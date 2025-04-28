Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hosts spring shredding event in Kelowna

Photo: RDCO Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers will host a community shredding event on May 3, 2025.

Here’s your chance to get rid of those piles of paper stacking up in your filing cabinet or storage room.

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers hosts its 9th annual Community Shred Event on May 3 in the parking lot of the Regional District of Central Okanagan at 1450 KLO Road.

The event allows members of the public to securely dispose of personal documents and confidential papers to protect against identity theft. It’s also a great way to support Crime Stoppers. All proceeds will support the program.

The suggested donation price is $10 per banker's box of paper, with a maximum of five boxes per household. A tax receipt will be issued for donations over $20.

The shredding event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m., or whenever the truck fills up.

The RDCO will also be on hand to share information about recycling programs and sustainability initiatives.

For more information about Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers click here or send an email to [email protected].