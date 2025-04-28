Global charity run hits Kelowna on May 4

Photo: Contributed Kelowna App Run Event at OKGN on May 4th

Kelowna will join thousands around the world for a one-of-a-kind race with no finish line — just the thrill of running for a cause.

The Wings for Life World Run returns on May 4, inviting runners and wheelchair participants in Kelowna to take part in a global event where the finish line chases you.

The race begins at 4 a.m. local time, and 30 minutes later, a virtual catcher car starts rolling — virtually — via GPS through the Wings for Life World Run app, steadily gaining speed until all participants are caught.

“The Wings for Life World Run is like no other running event on the planet,” said local organizer Mike Shaw.

''It’s a global effort with 270,000 people running worldwide. 100% of proceeds go to Spinal Cord Injury Research, much of which is done right here at UBCO,'' he added.

Participants in Kelowna can gather at the OKGN Lifestyle location at 1295 Cannery for the official run event, where runners of all ages — and those using everyday wheelchairs — will start side-by-side.

To take part, runners must download the Wings for Life World Run App and register online, with entry fees going directly to fund spinal cord injury research.

For more information or to sign up, visit: app2.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.