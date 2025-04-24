Altercations investigated after Kelowna concert

Photo: Castanet Reports of conflicts at Prospera Place were made.

Kelowna’s Prospera Place was a hive of activity Wednesday night as a sizeable crowd gathered to watch a performance by the popular '90s band, Bush.

While the band lead singer Gavin Rossdale commended the audience during his performance for being polite after he took a tour through the crowd, others offered a less rosy view when the night came to a close.

“Kelowna RCMP responded to multiple reports of altercations during the concert last night at Prospera Place,” RCMP said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon.

“Some individuals spent the night in cells due to the level of their intoxication. Officers are still investigating the reports.”

The exact number of calls, or further information about the nature of the altercations was not available from official sources. Kelowna area social media groups, however, were rife with accounts from varying perspectives. These are being looked into.

Securiguard, the company hired to secure the concert that night, are aware of complaints made about at least one of their team members.

“At Securiguard, safety is our top priority, not only for our employees but also for the guests, partners, and communities we serve. We take any concerns regarding the conduct of our team members very seriously and are committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and care in every interaction,” Angus Gardner, vice president and general manager, Western Canada, said.

“We are currently reviewing the situation and will ensure that all appropriate steps are taken as we investigate the matter.”

Gardner said he is unable to provide further comment until an in-depth internal review of the incident has been completed.

Prospera Place has declined to make a comment at this time.