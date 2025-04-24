I Mother Earth, JJ Wilde complete Kelowna Rock The Lake lineup

Photo: Rock The Lake The final lineup is set for Rock The Lake 2025.

The complete lineup is now set for Rock The Lake in Kelowna this summer.

The final two acts added to the bill for the July 11-13 festival at Prospera Place are I Mother Earth and JJ Wilde. They will join the likes of The Sheepdogs, Sam Roberts Band, Down With Webster, Dear Rouge and Simple Plan.

The Canadian-centric lineup also includes Matthew Good and His Band, Crash Test Dummies and Kelowna bands Lucky Monkey and CrushXO.

“At its core, Rock The Lake has always been a reason to bring our community together through something we love: live music, “said Marlon Weidlich, senior director of event operations at GSL Group.

“Our complete lineup this year, with the addition of I Mother Earth and JJ Wilde, is more diverse than ever, allowing rock and music fans across generations to gather and celebrate both our community here in Kelowna and incredible Canadian music.”

JJ Wilde, from Kitchener, Ontario, is a rising star on the Canadian rock scene, with chart-topping singles “The Rush” and “Best Boy”. Her debut album “Ruthless” won the 2021 Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year.

I Mother Earth was a mainstay of rock radio in this country in the 1990s, beating out their childhood idols Rush for Best Hard Rock Album at the Junos in 1994. The Rock the Lake show will see them reunited with original vocalist Edwin.

First-release 3-Day Festival General Admission and VIP Passes are available at rtlkelowna.com.

VIP festival passes include access to a VIP lounge area, early entry into the festival, private VIP restrooms, and more perks.

Stay updated for even more festival news, including daily schedules and single-day passes, by following Rock the Lake on Facebook, Instagram, or X.