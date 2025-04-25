Photo: City of Kelowna City council is expected to adopt the 2025 municipal budget Monday

Kelowna taxpayers will get a sense of how much they will pay in municipal taxes when city council is asked to approve the 2025 city budget.

Council hammered out a provisional budget in early December that included a 4.34 per cent increase, described by city officials as one of the lowest increases in the province.

If adopted as is, the 2025 budget would result in an additional $108 for the owner of a single detached home with an average value determined by BC Assessment.

The total tax demand works out to $204.27 million.

“We are committed to keeping Kelowna’s tax rates stable and competitive,” city manager Doug Gilchrist stated.

“Our service-based budgeting model links spending to service outcomes, making it easier for residents to see the direct impact of every dollar invested in essential services, community programs and major capital projects.”

The overall budget includes a one per cent public safety levy which will be used to hire seven new RCMP members, conduct a police services resource review, redeploy the Mayor’s Task Force on Crime Reduction and add four more firefighters.

The capital budget is highlighted by $18.6 million for the next phase of the new Parkinson Rec Centre, $80 million for road improvement projects including $2.8 million as part of the Highway 33 to Clement extension and $500,000 to begin the process of constructing a new $15 million parkade in South Pandosy.

In all, the city is expected to spend $908 million, with most of the funding coming from user fees, utility charges, developer contributions, grants and reserves.

Council is expected to adopt the budget Monday. The provisional budget was passed with councillors Cannan and Lovegrove voting against.

Once the budget is approved, the city will begin preparing property tax bills to be released in mid May.

Homeowners have until Wednesday, July 2 to claim their provincial home owners grant and pay their property taxes.