Celebrated 'Sails' Kelowna sculptor passes

Photo: Facebook Kelowna's now iconic public art installation the Sails was created by well-known local sculptor, Robert Dow Reid.

The man whose larger than life works of art have become beloved Kelowna landmarks has died. He was 91 years old.

Robert Dow Reid, a Scottish-born sculptor whose work has become emblematic of Kelowna and recognized Canada wide, died on April 23, his family said in a statement released Thursday.

Among his most iconic creations is the Spirit of Sail, known to most area residents as simply “The Sails.” The 12-metre-high fibreglass sculpture was unveiled in 1977 at the foot of Bernard Avenue in Kelowna.

Reid also was the sculpture of “Rhapsody,” a sculpture of dolphins installed in 1993 at Rhapsody Plaza on Water Street.

Other major installations can be found in Surrey, Regina, Kasugai, Japan and at Kelowna General Hospital, where his sculpture “West Wind” was unveiled in 2016.

"His artistic spirit and deep love for beauty touched the lives of so many," Reid's family said in a statement.

"While we mourn his loss, we celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the timeless work he leaves behind. He will be missed more than words can express.”

Reid made Kelowna his home in 1964, though he was born in Scotland in 1933.

Reid’s life was steeped in maritime tradition. His grandfather was a sea captain, and Reid himself sailed aboard whaling vessels during the 1940s and 1950s.

That experience left a profound imprint on his artistic vision, influencing the flowing, oceanic motifs that characterize many of his most celebrated works.

Reid’s talents also extended to small-scale sculptures crafted in materials such as antique ivory, teak, and honey onyx. His pieces are included in private and public collections worldwide, including that of Queen Elizabeth II.