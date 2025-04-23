258738
Kelowna News  

COSAR rescues injured mountain biker from challenging terrain

COSAR rescues injured biker

An injured biker stranded in challenging terrain has been rescued by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.

In a social media post, COSAR said it was tasked to assist BC Emergency Health Services in extracting an injured mountain biker from the Myra Bailout Trail around 12 p.m.

“Due to the steep terrain and uncertainty around the subject’s injuries, we placed Air Rescue One on standby,” COSAR said.

“Fortunately, our medics determined a wheeled stretcher would be sufficient, and AR1 was stood down.”

COSAR said the injured biker was stabilized, transported out and transferred to an ambulance.

