Okanagan College expands business program offerings

Photo: Okanagan College Okanagan College is adding to its bachelor of business administration program.

Okanagan College is set to add a seventh special degree to its bachelor of business administration program.

The college will be offering entrepreneurship starting this fall, giving students a chance to study innovation and creativity, entrepreneurship and community focus.

“This new speciality area in entrepreneurship will enable students to focus on the skills, knowledge and practical experiences related to starting and running a business,” OC school of business dean Joe Baker said in a press release. “We are proud to offer a well-rounded degree program that provides students with choices and is focused on providing students with the skills needed to enter the workforce and support our communities.”

Entrepreneurship joins six other specialties within the bachelor of business administration program: accounting, finance, human resources management, management, marketing and tourism, and hospitality management.

“What I love most about the school of business at Okanagan College is the combination of hands-on-learning and the passion and experience of the faculty,” student Kaiti Clark said. “We receive a lot of work experience within the program and have the opportunity to build our networks with professionals from the business community.

“The professors at OC are so great. You can tell each of them have a passion for what they do, which is motivating for students.”

The new entrepreneurship speciality was supported by OC Foundation, RBC and Accelerate Okanagan. RBC donated $50,000 in development funding, while Accelerate Okanagan contributed $25,000.