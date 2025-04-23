Kelowna army cadets recruiting local youth

Photo: Contributed The 903 British Columbia Dragoons Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps

Kelowna’s army cadet branch is recruiting, offering youth an “an unparalleled opportunity to grow and excel.”

The 903 British Columbia Dragoons Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps provides youth aged 12 to 18 a variety of activities ranging from air rifle marksmanship to sports and fitness programs.

“The Army Cadet program has provided me with opportunities that I don’t think I would find anywhere else, from jumping out of planes to rowing through waters on my canoe to traversing through terrain on expedition,” said Karminderjit Singh.

Singh says one of the most rewarding parts of the army cadets is the sense of camaraderie among the ranks and lasting friendships.

“I have made many lifelong friends in the Cadet program all the way back from when I joined seven years ago up until now where I continue to make new friends.”

The group meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Those interested in joining can email [email protected] or view their Instagram page.