Okanagan sunflowers in ‘glorious’ bloom across the valley

Cindy White

If you’ve been for a drive, hike or bike ride lately you’ve probably noticed them everywhere.

Often called Okanagan sunflowers, arrowleaf balsamroot (Balsamorhiza Sagittata) is in full bloom across the valley this spring.

“It's in bloom right now and in the month of April, typically. There’s just masses of them all over the hillsides and it’s just a glorious sight,” notes horticulturalist Ken Salvail of GrowerCoach.com.

The plants are more than just a sunny show of colour. Arrowleaf Balsamroot has been used for food and medicine by Indigenous people and they are a tasty treat for deer, elk and other large game animals.

“Like any plant, especially these ones in dry climates, they tend to have a lot of resins building into their system,” said Salvail. “These resins often give forth special properties and potentially even unique chemicals.”

Like many other native species to the valley, Okanagan sunflowers are extremely drought-tolerant.

“You’ll also notice about the plant, that what it does in the summertime, it goes dormant. It completely disappears often and the foliage just goes crispy because the plant is protecting itself from the extreme drought and extreme heat in the summertime,” Salvail explained.

While it’s illegal to dig up the plants from the wild, Salvail says you can collect the seeds after the flowers have died off and scatter them in a dry area of your yard, but they are notoriously hard to propagate. If you don’t want the trouble, get out and see them now.

“Hopefully the weather remains cool and that extends the season, but I would say from anywhere through the month of April would be typical and into the beginning of May, but then that would be about it.”