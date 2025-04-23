Rolling road closures in Rutland for Vaisakhi parade this Saturday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A large crowd took part in the 2023 Vaisakhi parade in Kelowna. Upwards of 10,000 are expected this year.

Rolling road closures will be in effect in Rutland this Saturday to accommodate the annual Vaisakhi Parade, which will begin at the Okanagan Sikh Temple.

Vaisakhi, a traditional Sikh celebration of the spring harvest, draws hundreds of participants and spectators each year.

To ensure the safety of paradegoers and the public, Sumac Road, Sycamore Road, Wallace Road, and Ortt Road will be restricted to local traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with rolling closures occurring from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Flaggers will be stationed at all intersections to help direct traffic throughout the event.

Parking will be restricted along the parade route starting at 9 a.m.

Spectators are encouraged to park at Rutland Middle School and Rutland Secondary School, where shuttle buses will be available to transport attendees to and from the Okanagan Sikh Temple.

Residents are asked to plan ahead, expect delays in the area, and enjoy the cultural festivities responsibly.