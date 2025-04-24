Kelowna's Happy Hooves Sanctuary to host open house

Photo: Contributed Happy Hooves Sactuary in Kelowna

Happy Hooves Sanctuary in Kelowna is opening its gates once again for a community open house on Saturday to raise money for hay and irrigation.

Ahead of the event, the sanctuary is also organizing a volunteer cleanup day on Friday to prepare the grounds and get the animals ready for visitors.

Founded by Tristyn Hay, the sanctuary began with just a couple of goats and has since grown to include llamas, emus, chickens, cows, and more.

The open house offers a hands-on experience for families and animal lovers to meet the animals and explore the sanctuary.

The sanctuary is also gearing up for a major milestone. From April 30 to May 22, it will run its first full-time outreach program, which is already fully booked.

"We have about 1,500 kids coming,'' Hay said.

Admission is by donation.

The open house will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located at 1019 Curtis Rd, in Kelowna.