'Kelowna Bookshop Hop' planned for Saturday

Photo: Rob Gibson Mosaic Books on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna.

Book lovers can help support their local independent bookstores this weekend.

Canadian Independent Bookstore Day is coming up on Saturday, so local independent bookstores in Kelowna have teamed up to create the first “Kelowna Bookshop Hop."

People are encouraged to pick up a passport, either in store or online, at participating local independent bookstores; Once Upon a Bookstore, Mosaic Books, Ted’s Paperbacks and Comics, Pandosy Books, and the Book Bin.

Participants can then have their passports stamped at each bookstore where they will be entered for a chance to win one of five prizes.

If they purchase a book they are eligible to enter the nationwide contest, with an opportunity to win a $1,000 gift certificate to the bookstore of their choosing.

"I am so excited about this day and how the bookstores in Kelowna have come together to celebrate

our collective strength," said Melissa Bourdon-King, owner of Once Upon a Bookstore in Kelowna.

Bourdon-King says independent booksellers in Kelowna are experts in their field, passionate about connecting readers and writers and creating relationships with their customers.

"Our stores function as pillars of the community – inclusive spaces for conversation and hubs for events promoting enlightenment and entertainment. We are also vital to our national literary ecosystem, championing Canadian authors and illustrators from all genres. We love our customers, and this is an opportunity to give back to them as they celebrate us," said Bourdon-King.