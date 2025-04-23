'Significant' construction milestone at UBCO downtown site

Photo: Contributed UBCO downtown construction site.

Construction at the downtown UBC Okanagan site will hit what officials call a “significant milestone” next week.

Beginning at 1 a.m. Monday, April 28, the largest continuous concrete pour ever in B.C. will take place at the site.

The concrete pour will take approximately 22 hours to complete.

An estimated 70 concrete trucks will supply approximately 5,600 cubic metres of concrete.

“A continuous concrete pour is a critical component of the tower foundation and will ensure uniformity in the structural base,” officials with the project said in an email.

“As a result, there will be some construction noise at the site outside of regular construction hours. Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 27 and remain in place until midnight on the 29th for the duration of the concrete pour."

Construction on the 43-storey downtown campus has been fraught with problems since construction began almost two years ago.

Cracks appeared in several buildings near the construction site on Doyle Avenue including the Legion building and Hadgraft Wilson Place, which has forced 84 residents to find alternative accommodations.

UBC Land Trust has purchased both the Legion and school district properties.

Several lawsuits have been launched due to the damage created.

Construction on the building is about a year behind schedule. It’s now expected to open sometime in 2028.