YLW offers $7,000 in aviation scholarships to Okanagan students

Photo: YLW Kelowna International Airport

Kelowna International Airport is investing in the future of aviation by awarding scholarships to two students in the Okanagan pursuing careers in the aviation or aerospace industry.

Now in its third year, the YLW Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the British Columbia Aviation Council, will provide $3,500 each to two deserving recipients.

“The YLW Scholarship Fund is designed to encourage the next generation to pursue a future in aviation and aerospace,” said Sam Samaddar, chief executive officer of Kelowna International Airport.

“There are countless different opportunities in aviation with careers ranging from aircraft maintenance, air traffic control, airport management and many more. By supporting local students, we are investing in the future of aviation and the continued growth of the Okanagan.”

Applications for the 2025 scholarships are open until May 11, and students pursuing careers in aviation or aerospace are encouraged to apply online at bcaviationcouncil.org/scholarship-applications.