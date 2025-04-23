260365
Kelowna  

Heavy police presence in Kelowna neighbourhood clears without incident

Heavy police presence

A late night incident in a Kelowna neighbourhood ended without issue, police say.

It was around 11 p.m. Tuesday, when Kelowna RCMP attended a residence in the 500-block of Jachinsky Road.

They were called about a 31-year-old man being in distress and possibly in possession of a weapon, Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a media release.

"The Southeast District Emergency Response Team was deployed and at approximately 1:30 a.m., the individual was safely taken into custody," Gauthier said.

"This incident remains under investigation as there may be some criminal elements. No injuries and no further details at this time."

