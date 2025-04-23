Hop for Hunger food drive collects over 770 pounds of donations in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Kelowna’s Hop for Hunger Collects 774 lbs of Food for COFB

The Hop for Hunger food drive, a partnership between Castanet and Total Restoration Kelowna, collected 774 pounds of food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank (COFB) this spring.

The drive, which featured a city-wide curbside pick-up on April 15 and 16, aimed to provide a simple, contactless way for residents to donate essential food and baby items ahead of the slower summer months.

In total, the donations collected were valued at $2,770.92.

This year’s campaign comes as the food bank sees a sharp rise in demand, with a 28 per cent increase in visits compared to last year.

''We are so thankful for this Spring food drive that is being taken on by Total Restoration. They have been doing this for years for us. We are so thankful for people like them and organizations in the community that are doing this,' said Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

For more information on how to support the Central Okanagan Food Bank, visit cofoodbank.com.