Kelowna RCMP arrest 7; seize weapons, drugs and cash

Photo: RCMP Kelowna RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a one-day project on Dougall Road and Highway 33 in the Rutland neighbourhood targeting criminal behaviour in the area.

Kelowna RCMP arrested seven people, seized multiple weapons, drugs, tobacco and cash following a bust in Rutland.

Police targeted criminal behaviour in the area of Dougall Road and Highway 33 in Rutland, Monday, April 21.

“This project was a significant success, reflecting the dedication and co-ordination of the Crime Reduction Unit,” said Sgt. Scott Powrie of the CRU.

The results from this project by CRU have made a significant impact in the community with the following seizures:

Seven individuals arrested for drug related offences,

Numerous weapons including two pairs of brass knuckles and a taser,

100+ grams of drugs including fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine and psilocybin,

19 cartons of illicit tobacco,

Over $1,000 in cash.

“We will continue to relentlessly target individuals involved in the drug trade, disrupting their operations and removing dangerous substances from our streets," said Sgt. Powrie.

"The success of this initiative lays a strong foundation for future, more in-depth projects aimed at dismantling organized criminal networks and improving community safety.”