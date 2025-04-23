Bryan Adams tour to stop in Kelowna, Kamloops

Photo: LiveNation Rock icon Bryan Adams is hitting the road this fall with his “Roll With The Punches” North America 2025 tour, and Kelowna and Kamloops stops are planned.

Rock icon Bryan Adams is hitting the road this fall with his “Roll With The Punches” North America 2025 tour, and Kelowna and Kamloops stops are planned.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour," Bryans said in a Tuesday media release.

"We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”

The 40-date arena run kicks off in Canada on Sept. 11 and will wrap up Nov. 26. He'll be joined by special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on all U.S. dates and The Sheepdogs and Amanda Marshall.

Marshall will be at the Kelowna stop and Benatar will be in Kamloops.

Adams has been touring the world for over four decades. His music has achieved No. 1 status in more than 40 countries, and he is the recipient of numerous Awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards along with three Academy Award, and five Golden Globe nominations, 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.

The 2025 “Roll With The Punches” tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the UK & Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe.

Named after Adams’ upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches, the tour supports the record’s late summer release on his own label, Bad Records.

The album has already produced two singles: the title track, released in February, and its follow-up, Make Up Your Mind, which has become a radio hit in the UK.

Tickets will be available starting with an AMEX presale for the Canadian dates and a Citi presale for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, April 29.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale for all dates beginning Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local at BryanAdams.com.





“ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES” NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES: