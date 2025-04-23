Bryan Adams tour to stop in Kelowna, Kamloops

Rock icon Bryan Adams is hitting the road this fall with his “Roll With The Punches” North America 2025 tour, and Kelowna and Kamloops stops are planned.
“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour," Bryans said in a Tuesday media release.
"We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album.”
The 40-date arena run kicks off in Canada on Sept. 11 and will wrap up Nov. 26. He'll be joined by special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on all U.S. dates and The Sheepdogs and Amanda Marshall.
Marshall will be at the Kelowna stop and Benatar will be in Kamloops.
Adams has been touring the world for over four decades. His music has achieved No. 1 status in more than 40 countries, and he is the recipient of numerous Awards including a Grammy, American Music Awards along with three Academy Award, and five Golden Globe nominations, 18 JUNO Awards and he is a Companion of the Order of Canada.
The 2025 “Roll With The Punches” tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year and heads to the UK & Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe.
Named after Adams’ upcoming 17th studio album, Roll With The Punches, the tour supports the record’s late summer release on his own label, Bad Records.
The album has already produced two singles: the title track, released in February, and its follow-up, Make Up Your Mind, which has become a radio hit in the UK.
Tickets will be available starting with an AMEX presale for the Canadian dates and a Citi presale for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, April 29.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale for all dates beginning Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. local at BryanAdams.com.
“ROLL WITH THE PUNCHES” NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
- Thu Sep 11 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre*
- Fri Sep 12 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*
- Sat Sep 13 – Victoria, BC – Save On Foods Memorial Centre*
- Tue Sep 23 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre*
- Wed Sep 24 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place+
- Fri Sep 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome+
- Sat Sep 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*
- Sun Sep 28 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre*
- Mon Sep 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre*
- Thu Oct 2 – St. Catharines, ON – Meridian Centre*
- Fri Oct 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
- Sat Oct 4 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre*
- Sun Oct 5 – Windsor, ON – Caesars*
- Tue Oct 7 – Peterborough, ON – Peterborough Memorial Centre*
- Wed Oct 8 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*
- Thu Oct 9 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre*
- Sat Oct 11 – Moncton, NB – Avenir Centre*
- Sun Oct 12 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre*
- Wed Oct 15 – St. John's, NL – Mary Brown’s Centre*
- Sat Oct 25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena^
- Sun Oct 26 – Boston, MA – TD Garden^
- Wed Oct 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^
- Thu Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^
- Sat Nov 1 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^
- Sun Nov 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^
- Mon Nov 3 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^
- Wed Nov 5 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center^
- Thu Nov 6 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena^
- Fri Nov 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena^
- Sun Nov 9 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^
- Mon Nov 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^
- Thu Nov 13 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^
- Sat Nov 15 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena^
- Sun Nov 16 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena^
- Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum^
- Wed Nov 19 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center^
- Fri Nov 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena^
- Sat Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center^
- Mon Nov 24 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^
- Wed Nov 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^
- *With The Sheepdogs
- ^With Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo
- +With Amanda Marshall