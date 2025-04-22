Heartstrings for mental health goes Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed The event is in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Canadian country music stars are coming together this week in Kelowna in support of mental health.

Heartstrings takes place April 26 at Revelry Food and Music Hub in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Kelowna branch.

Dane Bateman, Chad Brownlee, Jojo Mason, and Mark Ledlin will perform in a Nashville-style acoustic round that goes beyond entertainment to create meaningful change.

“Heartstrings is an opportunity for us to come together as a community, to share our stories, and to support one another in the journey towards mental wellness,” said CMHA Kelowna CEO Mike Gawliuk,

“Through the power of music, we can amplify the message that help is always available. We invite everyone to join us in this celebration of hope and healing.”

All proceeds will directly support CMHA Kelowna’s programs and services, which provide essential resources for youth and families struggling with mental health challenges.

“Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with music, community, and hope,” said organizers. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those youth and families who struggle with their mental health.”

More info and tickets here.