Community invited to ground breaking of new Parkinson Rec Centre next week

Photo: City of Kelowna Plans for the new Parkinson Rec Centre

The City of Kelowna is set to break ground on its new recreation centre and hopes the community will join them in celebrating the occasion.

A formal ground breaking ceremony for the new Parkinson Rec Centre will be held April 30 at 2 p.m. at the north end of the park near the Apple Bowl.

While there have been some bumps in the road along the way, construction of the $242.3 million rec centre passed its final hurdle a week ago when council unanimously approved a development permit for the project.

A formal building permit is expected to be issued in the coming days.

“The groundbreaking marks the start of construction on the most ambitious and transformative facility in Kelowna’s history,” a brief email from the city stated.

“Community activities such as disk golf and a collaborative mural project will provide opportunities for the community to commemorate this milestone.”

It’s expected the new rec centre will welcome the public sometime in 2027.

The present facility will remain open until construction is complete. At that time, the 53-year-old building will be demolished to make way for sports fields.