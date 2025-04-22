Ballet Kelowna to close season with triple bill

Madison Reeve

Ballet Kelowna will wrap up its 2024/25 season with Vividus: Full of Life, a mixed program showcasing works by three of Canada’s leading choreographers.

The performances will take place May 2 and 3 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The evening includes the return of Simone Orlando’s Rite of Spring, a powerful new take on Stravinsky’s classic that explores rebellion and freedom.

“We are excited to close out our 2024/25 season with an energizing mixed program bursting with vitality and super-charged physicality,” says Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s artistic director and CEO.

Also on the program is choreographer Lesley Telford’s Ballet Kelowna debut with An Instant, a powerful piece about how quickly life can change.

The program will culminate with a world premiere by Guillaume Côté, one of Canada’s most celebrated dance artists.

“We are thrilled to stage our first commissioned work by Guillaume Côté… Vividus promises to be an exhilarating evening of dance that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats from beginning to end,” says Orlando.

Côté, who retires from The National Ballet of Canada this spring, brings his signature style and artistic energy to Ballet Kelowna for the first time.

Ballet Kelowna is also launching the new Encore Club, giving guests 50 per cent off the second night’s show when they attend both performances.

Tickets and info available at balletkelowna.ca.