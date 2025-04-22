Kelowna Gospel Mission announces new executive director

Photo: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission Trevor Freeman.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission will have a new executive director starting May 5.

Trevor Freeman has been named to succeed Carmen Rempel, who served as executive director since 2020.

Freeman has over a decade of experience in the non-profit sector—including roles as a church leader, hospice fundraiser, and food bank director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Trevor to the Kelowna’s Gospel Mission,” said Wendy Thiessen, chair of the board.

“His passion for community and leadership experience make him an ideal choice to guide the Mission into its next chapter. We are confident that Trevor is the right leader for this next era of the Mission and that he will continue to deepen our impact as we feed, shelter and care for people experiencing homelessness in our city.”

Freeman says he is humbled and honoured to step into the role.

"Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has a long history of walking alongside those in need with dignity and compassion. I look forward to building on this strong foundation and working alongside the dedicated staff, volunteers, and supporters who make this work possible.”

Under Rempel's leadership, the organization expanded its shelter capacity, deepened its outreach programs, and championed advocacy efforts around homelessness and housing.

“Carmen’s bold leadership over the past five years has shaped the Mission into a professional, impact focused organization,” said Thiessen. “We are deeply grateful for her service and her commitment to a smooth transition.”

Rempel will remain with the organization through May 15 to support the leadership handover.